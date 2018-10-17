The body found in a creek at a West Jackson park on Thursday, Oct. 11, has been identified.
Buford Evans, 41, of Winder, was found in the creek of Sells Mill Park, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.
An autopsy “revealed no immediate trauma,” but further tests are pending for the official autopsy.
Body found in creek identified
