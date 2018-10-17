Jackson County leaders denied a controversial request Monday to put multiple warehouses on a historic farm in West Jackson.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously denied Adair Realty and Ackerman and Company’s requests for a future land use change from residential to industrial for 357 acres on Josh Pirkle Rd. Chairman Tom Crow was absent.
(Commissioners approved a request to change the character area from suburban to urban, which could allow a higher-density residential development in the future. But the denial of the future land use change is effectively a denial of the warehouse project.)
For the full story, see the Oct. 17, 2018 issue of the Braselton News.
Warehouses denied
