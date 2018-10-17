Large Commerce distribution center gets nod

The Commerce City Council voted unanimously Monday to annex and rezone property for a 2-million square foot distribution center behind the Tanger Outlet mall.
The council voted to annex and rezone four tracts of land that total 100 acres and to rezone another tract of 70 acres that is already in the city. All of the property was zoned M-1 light industrial.
The only condition placed on the zoning was that no tractor-trailer traffic be on Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
The property is north and west of the outlet mall. Property that fronts on Tanger Blvd. and one lot that is at the intersection of Tanger Blvd. and Ridgeway Church Rd. will remain commercial.
The property will have two outlets for truck traffic – on Ridgeway Church Rd. and East Ridgeway Rd.
The Diligent Investment Group of Atlanta requested the annexation and rezonings.
