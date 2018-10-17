Record start to early voting in Jackson County

Jackson County has had a record start to its early voting, according to elections officials.
There were 677 ballots cast on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 6 General Election. Early voting started Monday and continues for the next couple of weeks.
Those wishing to cast their ballots in the Nov. 6 election can vote early at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (441 Gordon St. in Jefferson). Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting is available at the Ponchie Beck Election Center on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting satellites open in Commerce and Braselton on Oct. 29. Those sites are located at the Commerce Parks and Recreation Building (204 Carson St., Commerce) and the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building (4982 Hwy. 53, Braselton). Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting closes Nov. 2.
