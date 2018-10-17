Large Commerce distribution center gets nod

Wednesday, October 17. 2018
The Commerce City Council voted unanimously Monday to annex and rezone property for a 2-million square foot distribution center behind the Tanger Outlet mall.
The Diligent Investment Group of Atlanta requested the annexation and rezonings.
Matthew DiLeo, president of that company, said it would seek a customer for a distribution facility before construction is started.
