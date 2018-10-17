SOFTBALL: Dragons hope ‘Shark Week’ continues into Round 2

Seeking a killer instinct in the postseason, the Jefferson softball team has turned to one of nature’s most fearsome predators in a manner of speaking.
Beginning with the region tournament earlier this month — which the Dragons won — the team has adopted a “Shark Week” theme as a motivational tool. Third-ranked Jefferson (25-6) now hopes Shark Week will evolve into a Shark Month as the team continues on in the state tournament.
“Coach (Kyle) Hardy actually came up with it,” explained head coach Kacie Bostwick, whose team will take on Ringgold in Round 2 of the Class AAA tournament this week. “His way of saying, ‘be aggressive’, was ‘Just be a shark. Wake up a shark, go to sleep as a shark, you’re always a shark.’”
Bostwick said the team has “totally bought into that.”
“I do think they understand the mentality of being a shark is to be aggressive and attack, so it’s actually worked out really well,” she said.
Jefferson had no need for a motivational tactic during its first-round state tournament series against a well-overmatched Cedar Grove opponent last week, but enjoyed shark motif anyway, donning shark fins and shark heads in the dugout in 15-0 and 12-0 wins Friday.
“Defense was solid,” Bostwick said. “Offensively, we ran the bases like we should, so overall I was pleased.”
The series was delayed two days due to rains from Hurricane Michael. The two teams began play last Wednesday, but Game 1 was called in the first inning with the Dragons ahead 8-0.
Restarting on Friday, Jefferson went on the attack in Game 1 with 10 first-inning runs against the sub-.500 Cedar Grove team, ending the contest in just three innings. The Dragons finished with 11 hits, led by Livi Blackstock (3-for-3, three RBIs) and Sam Vinson (2-for-3, four RBIs).
Jefferson fielded a team of mostly all reserves in Game 2 and won decisively as well, ending the game in four innings. Blackstock (3-for-3, double, triple) and Katie Martin (3-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs), led a 17-hit effort, which included an inside-the-park home run from Chloe Hiatt.
Bostwick said playing the subs for an entire game allowed the older players to sit back and support their younger teammates.
“We talk all the time about how every game we face is a battle, and you’re in this battle with your teammates,” Bostwick said. “You love on your teammates, and no matter what, you love your teammates. It’s cool to see when our young kids get opportunities, our older kids get excited for them,” Bostwick said. “That’s loving your teammates.
In the circle, Jefferson pitchers Emily Perrin and Alisyn Ferrell combined to throw seven shutout innings, allowing just three total hits and striking out 16 batters combined.
“Our pitchers did their jobs,” Bostwick said. “We asked them to come in and work ahead in the count and work on some things, and they both did that.”
Jefferson will start its second-round series with Ringgold with a doubleheader today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. A third game, if needed, will be played Thursday (TBA).
It’s a safe bet that the shark fins will be out again.
“Our kids are already excited about softball,” Bostwick said. “But when you can kind of light that fire under them a little bit with something silly like Shark Week, then it’s a lot of fun, and our kids play a little more lighter, and play with a little bit more energy.”
CLASS AAA STATE PLAYOFFS
•Jefferson 15, Cedar Grove 0 — Oct. 12
Leading hitters: Blackstock 3-for-3, 3B, 3 RBIs; Sam Vinson 2-for-3, 4 RBIs; Kennedy Horn 2-for-3, RBI
Pitching: Emily Perrin 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB
•Jefferson 12, Cedar Grove 0 — Oct. 12
Leading hitters: Blackstock 3-for-3, 2B, 3B; Martin 3-for-3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs; Rayvn Saxon 2-for-2, 2B, RBI; Camoreena Hart 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Ellie Kinlaw 2-for-3, RBI; Kennedy Horn 2-for-3, 3B, RBI; MacKenzie Turner 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, RBI; Chloe Hiatt 1-for-2, HR
Pitching: Alisyn Ferrell 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 0 BB
SOFTBALL: Dragons hope ‘Shark Week’ continues into Round 2
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry