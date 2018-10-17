Due to a shortage of officials, East Jackson’s football game at Morgan County next week has been moved up to Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. It was originally slated for Friday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
“They have a shortage of officials, and they asked some schools if they could play on a Thursday. It just so happens that both of us could make it work out,” East Jackson athletic director Shawn Lindsey said.
While it’s not an ideal situation for either team — East Jackson and Morgan County will give up a day of practice to accommodate the situation — both sides were agreeable to the change.
“Considering the circumstances, we’re willing to make it work,” Lindsey said.
