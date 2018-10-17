Vietnam veterans honored

Forty-nine Vietnam veterans were recognized Saturday, Oct. 13, at a ceremony at Banks County High School.
“We are humbled and blessed to give you a ‘thank you’ for your service,” Dan Walker, post commander of American Legion Post 215 of Homer, stated.
The American Legion Post 215 of Homer sponsored the program. The event was held in conjunction with the Defense Department’s on-going 50th anniversary commemoration of the Vietnam War.
Mike Roby, commissioner of veterans services for the state of Georgia, shared a video from Governor Nathan Deal, who thanked all those who served.
“All of you here today are special, Roby said. “You are our heroes. Our nation has always publically recognized the sacrifices of those who served during past wars and conflicts. But things were different for our Vietnam veterans. Many of you were never given a simple, but important, acknowledgement for your military service. You were often blamed for a war you didn’t start when you should have been commended for serving your country with valor. You came home and were sometimes ridiculed when you should have been celebrated. It was a national shame and disgrace. As a nation, we have learned from our mistakes. Today, we treat all those who served with the respect and gratitude they are due. We must continue to strive to correct the wrongs of the past. We owe our Vietnam veterans a large debt of gratitude. Many Vietnam veterans help mentor those following them in uniform. Today, we say a loud ‘thank you’ to you.”
For full story and photos, see this week's issue of The Banks County News.
