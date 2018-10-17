VOLLEYBALL: JCCHS coach sees better playoff path as No. 3 seed

Wednesday, October 17. 2018
Make no mistake, Jackson County volleyball coach Jeff White wanted to win last Thursday’s matchup with rival Jefferson.
But in the loss, he did point to a silver lining.
With his team finishing as a No. 3 seed, he sees an easier path through the state tournament than if it had earned the No. 2 seed, which Jefferson secured.
“Because the No. 2 from our area, to get out of the quarterfinals, has to play the No. 1 team in the state (Pace Academy),” White said.
Jackson County will face Sonoraville — ranked sixth the state — Saturday at 2 p.m. at Ringgold in the first round. Should the Panthers pass that test, it would likely set up a second-round matchup with a sub-.500 Ringgold or Lumpkin County team. Lovett, barring an upset, would stand as the third-round opponent should the Panthers advance that far.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
