Make no mistake, Jackson County volleyball coach Jeff White wanted to win last Thursday’s matchup with rival Jefferson.
But in the loss, he did point to a silver lining.
With his team finishing as a No. 3 seed, he sees an easier path through the state tournament than if it had earned the No. 2 seed, which Jefferson secured.
“Because the No. 2 from our area, to get out of the quarterfinals, has to play the No. 1 team in the state (Pace Academy),” White said.
Jackson County will face Sonoraville — ranked sixth the state — Saturday at 2 p.m. at Ringgold in the first round. Should the Panthers pass that test, it would likely set up a second-round matchup with a sub-.500 Ringgold or Lumpkin County team. Lovett, barring an upset, would stand as the third-round opponent should the Panthers advance that far.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: JCCHS coach sees better playoff path as No. 3 seed
