FOOTBALL: Panthers ready to play again after one-sided loss

The Jackson County Panthers are eager to rid the taste of a 63-0 defeat, especially when it’s been on their palate for over a week.
The team sat through a week off last week after a nine-touchdown loss to third-ranked Monroe Area on Oct. 5. Coach Brandon Worley’s team is ready to get back on the field with this Friday’s road trip to Franklin County.
“You always want to move on because the next one, sometimes, it gets drug out a little bit by an off week,” Worley said.
Still, the time away last week was beneficial for a team that’s been hit with injuries lately.
Running backs Tyler Wester and Len Hilbert are both questionable for Friday’s game. Wester, the team’s leading rusher and passer, injured his shoulder against Monroe Area. Hilbert didn’t play against Monroe Area.
“We had a good week of practice last week,” Worley said. “I felt good about it. We’re still a little banged up, so the off week gave us a little bit more time to work some guys that might not have as much experience … but I feel good about it going into this week.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
