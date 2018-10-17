East Jackson’s Scott Wilkins — with a 1-6 football team — is looking for small steps out of his squad and saw his team take a few paces forward despite a lopsided loss last week.
The Eagles, who host Hart County this week, found the end zone for the first time since Sept. 7 in a 49-7 loss to Franklin County last week, moving the ball successfully in the fourth quarter to do so.
“We did some things pretty well,” Wilkins said. “We threw for over 100 yards, which was good. We were able to, in the second half, kind of get a spark in the run game. We had fourth-down stop in the first half, defensively … They’re all small steps, but they’re steps in the right direction.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Eagles taking small steps heading into Hart Co. game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry