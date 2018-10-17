FOOTBALL: Tigers take unbeaten record to Towns

Last week, the undefeated Commerce Tiger football team picked up a big win on the road at Hebron Christian Academy.
Even with the win, the focus and message won’t change headed into this week’s matchup with Towns County, according to head coach Michael Brown. That message is to “work on Commerce.”
“There’s a lot to work on,” Brown said. “That’s been our approach and we’re going to continue to do that for the remainder of the season.”
The Tigers (7-0) are a perfect 22-0 against Towns County (2-5). Last year’s meeting was a 38-14 victory, which is the closest margin of victory since 2004.
“They’re well-coached,” Brown said of Towns County. “Those guys up there, coach (John) Cornett and his staff, do a great job.
“They’ve always had a good bit of size, and their kids have worked hard in the weight room. You can tell they’re strong. It’ll be like any other opponent, we’ve got to go out there and execute and play to have a chance to be successful.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
