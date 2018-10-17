After winning the region championship last season, the Commerce Tiger softball team had a week off before beginning the Class A Public state tournament. The result of its first matchup didn’t turn out favorable as the Tigers were swept after having a bye.
This year’s Tiger team also had a bye coming off a successful Region 8-A championship defense. Head coach Melissa Mullis doesn’t want her group to worry about who they’re playing - Lanier County - instead she wants the Tigers (22-5) to focus on what they can do in preparation for the Sweet 16 matchup.
“Ultimately, we don’t try to get too wrapped up into the other team,” Mullis described, “because it comes down to us.
“If we play our very best game and win, that’s what we’ve been preparing for. If we don’t play our best game and lose, it’s not because of the other team. Regardless of who we play, we just have to play our very, very best and try to handle the pressure.”
The Tigers are on a 17-game winning streak heading into today’s games.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Tigers face Lanier Co., eyes berth in the Elite Eight
