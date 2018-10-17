Commerce’s Martin goes under 17 minutes

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 17. 2018
Commerce’s Brandon Martin clocked a time of 16:51.61 to help lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the Oct. 9 RMA Fall Runaway at Riverside Military Academy. Martin finished fifth overall.
“Brandon ran up front with some great runners and held his own,” head coach Mark Hale said. “That impressed me more than his time. It was the runners he was competing with.”
Four other runners finished in under 19 minutes: Radim Horac, Demarco Hernandez, John Bradley and Chase Bridges.
“Radim Horac continues to just be a solid and consistent runner,” Hale explained. “Demarco Hernandez is improving each week and becoming very good. John Bradley is having a great senior season and providing great leadership. Chase Bridges is finally getting healthier than he has been all year and helping us out.”
In the girls’ race, Anastasia Sheffield broke the 24-minute mark for the first time.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.