CROSS COUNTRY: Thornton’s school record leads JHS to second-place finish

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 17. 2018
Jefferson’s Riley Thornton broke the school record for the second time in as many races as he ran a 15:58.20 to finish second at Saturday’s Atlanta Classic. The junior was coming off a then school-best time of 16:06 at the Oct. 4 Runners Fit Mountain Invitational.
Thornton’s runner-up finish Saturday helped the Dragons to place second behind Class AAAAAA Alexander. Coach Brady Sigler called it his team’s “best meet of the year.”
Thornton’s school record came with Thornton not 100 percent healthy.
“He is getting a little better each week,” Sigler said. “He has been congested lately and I think when he gets over that he has a little more in him.”
Matthew Schroeder also ran a sub 17-minute time, placing 14th with a 16:53.96.
Caitlin Schroeder led Jefferson’s girls with a 15th-place finish and time of 20:06.41. The girls’ squad, which did not have one of its best runners, Katherine Law, in its lineup, placed eighth overall in the event.
