VOLLEYBALL: Dragon coach excited about team’s play heading into state

With her team catching fire heading into the state tournament, Jefferson volleyball coach Brittani Lawrence borrowed a line from a popular 90s dance song when discussing her team, winners of six of its last eight matches.
“They know they can play ball … It’s kind of like the song, ‘I’ve got the power,’” Lawrence said, referencing Snap!’s 1990 hit.
The Dragons hope “the power” extends into the state tournament.
Jefferson will face the No. 3 seed out of Area 5-AAA, Adairsville, in the first round Saturday at 11 a.m. North Hall. In a change this year, the top seed in each four-team bracket within the greater 32-team bracket will serve as hosts for the first and second round. If the Dragons win, they would likely face North Hall in the second round.
Lawrence isn’t getting too caught up with the opponents, however.
“I don’t care who we play,” she said. “I really don’t. And I know some coaches are like ‘what do you mean you don’t care who your opponent is?’ I care how we play. I care how we control the ball, how we do what we need to do with our momentum.”
Jefferson (19-12, 8-2) wrapped up its regular season — and a second-place finish in 8-AAA last week — with a three-set victory over a 22-win Jackson County team, its second in three days at home against the Panthers.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
