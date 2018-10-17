Cross Country: BC runs well on senior night

The Banks County High School cross country teams wrapped up the regular season by competing on senior night last Tuesday. The Leopards will not have another meet until next Thursday in Oglethorpe County for the Region 8-AA championships.
“The teams accomplished what we set out to accomplish,” head coach Will Foster said. “The girls pulled their pack together and that really helped out our score.
“Emily Adams and Jenna Reeves ran really good races, and we will need them to do it again on Oct. 25. Union (County) was not at full strength, but we know that if we can run like that again we can challenge them for the region title.”
The girls defeated both Union and Rabun counties in the tri-meet. The boys finished second to Union County.
