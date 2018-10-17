Football: Leopards prepare for road test in Putnam Co.

Wednesday, October 17. 2018
After falling 49-17 on the road last Friday in Union County, the Banks County Leopard football team will again have a long travel this week as they head to Putnam County.
The Leopards (3-4, 2-2 Region 8-AA) are 2-0 all-time vs. Putnam County (2-5, 1-3). Last season, the Leopards won 14-7 at home. In 2016, the Leopards won 14-0 on the road.
“I think they’re an improved ball club,” head coach Jay Reid said of Putnam County. “They do some things really well.
“They’re good at running the football and they’ve got a good (offensive) line and a good (running) back that can hurt you if you don’t do things well and tackle well in space. I think it’ll be a good matchup on Friday night.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Old Website

