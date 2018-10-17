Statham administrator Irizarry to leave

Michelle Irizarry, Statham’s city administrator since August 2017, will leave that position at the end of November to become assistant county manager in Spalding County.
Irizarry began work Aug. 4, 2017, in Statham. She said after the council meeting Tuesday she will start in Spalding County the week after Thanksgiving.
She came to Statham from the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, where she was accounting manager.
She worked in the Gwinnett County government for 12 years. In Gwinnett, she worked in the Department of Transportation and financial services.
Irizarry has a bachelor’s degree in management from Shorter University.
She was hired as “administrator/accountant” in 2017.
The city had been without a person in the administrator’s job for about two years.
The city’s audits for FY 2015 and 2016 were not done when she started. Since then, the city has completed FY2017.
