In a season where it has mostly dominated its opponents, the Apalachee High School volleyball team faced its greatest adversity in 2018 Saturday afternoon.
But with their backs against the wall, the Wildcats delivered when it counted the most.
Down 2-1 to crosstown rival Winder-Barrow in the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA championship match at Gainesville High School and tired from a grueling day of volleyball, Apalachee held off the Bulldoggs in the fourth and fifth sets to win 3-2 and claim its first area title since 2014.
The third-ranked Wildcats (52-3) had to battle it out from the tournament loser’s bracket to win the title. After beating Winder-Barrow four times during the regular season, they lost a winner’s bracket match to the Bulldoggs 2-1 Saturday morning (21-25, 25-8, 22-25) before bouncing back with a 2-0 shutout of Gainesville (25-17, 25-15) to earn a spot in the finals.
In the best-of-five championship match, the Wildcats took the first set easily, 25-14, before Winder-Barrow came back with 25-22 and 27-25 wins to take a 2-1 lead.
Riding momentum, the 10th-ranked Bulldoggs (34-16) grabbed a 6-4 lead in the fourth set before Apalachee went on a 14-5 run to seize control at 18-11. The Bulldoggs got within three a couple of times but the Wildcats hung on for a 25-21 win and then held off Winder-Barrow 16-14 in the final set to clinch the title.
“Hats off to Winder. They played a great match,” a relieved Apalachee coach Joey Alfonso said after the title bout. “The first set of the first match we played them in this morning was the cleanest Winder set I’ve seen. We knew they’d been playing well and they’ve played us tough all year long. But our girls showed a lot of resilience. This team doesn’t have 52 wins for no reason. They’ve got a lot of heart and a lot of competitive desire and they did a great job of staying the course.”
Apalachee once again got strong performances out of its top two players. Senior outside hitter Nakia Hooks, who was named the area Player of the Year, was a perfect 22-of-22 on serves with a pair of aces, 16 kills, seven assists and six digs. Junior outside hitter Ellie Alfonso went 20-of-21 on serves with seven aces, 17 kills, three assists and 20 digs.
But it was also the elevated play of some of the Wildcats’ complementing and younger players in the lineup that Alfonso said helped put them over the top. Senior Katie Crocker went 23-of-24 on serves with an ace and 13 digs. Junior Olivia Swift went 11-of-12 with two kills, eight assists and 13 digs, while sophomore Emily Crocker went 17-of-21 with an ace, 17 kills, 23 assists and 12 digs. Ellie Alfonso and Hooks had monster tournament performances for the Wildcats, with the former going 51-of-52 on serves with 15 aces, 46 kills and 40 digs, and the latter going 49-of-50 with six aces, 43 kills, 24 assists and 11 digs. Emily Crocker led the team in assists for the tournament with 72 while Katie Crocker went 59-of-62 on serves with five aces and 32 digs, and Swift went 27-of-30 with three aces, five kills, 27 assists and 37 digs. Junior Logan Butchart also had a solid tournament for Apalachee, going 24-of-30 with five aces, eight kills, three blocks and 16 digs.
“I told the girls for us to come this far with that many wins, it would have felt a little incomplete losing the area championship,” Joey Alfonso said. “Yeah, we got a little bit of a lead there in the last (set), but we knew what we’d been seeing all day. When our best hitters had to go in the back row, they would make a run. We were hoping to close it out before we had to rotate back and it didn’t happen because Winder’s too good of a team for us to do that. But we managed stick in there and win it in the end.”
Both Apalachee and Winder-Barrow will now compete in the Class AAAAAA playoffs, which begin Saturday. The Wildcats will be at home against Area 5 No. 4 seed Tri-Cities beginning at 11:30 a.m. in a best-of-five match. Pope, the No. 2 seed from Area 7, and Harrison, the No. 3 seed from Area 6, will also face each other at Apalachee on Saturday afternoon. The winners of those two matches will play at Apalachee on Oct. 24.
The Bulldoggs will face Area 5 No. 3 seed South Paulding at Alpharetta High School at 1 p.m. Saturday. With a win, the Bulldoggs would likely face Area 7 No. 1 seed overall No. 1 Alpharetta on Oct. 24. Alpharetta will face Sequoyah on Saturday.
“The downside is we have to wait a week to play,” Alfonso said. “There’s some good to that because you have time to recover, but maintaining a high level of play with a whole week off will be kind of tough. I hope both teams — Winder and us — do really well. I know we’ve got our work cut out for us, maybe not so much in the first round, but in the second round where we would probably be playing the No. 2 or No. 4 team in the state and they will probably be playing the No. 4 team in the state. That’s why this championship match was so important for us.”
The Wildcats will enter the state tournament with their best team in several years — perhaps their best under Alfonso — and will be playing with confidence.
“Our goal coming into this year was to be able to hang a banner,” Alfonso said. “We had no idea we’d be 52-3 right now and playing this well. To see what all they’ve accomplished, it’s nice.
“It could have definitely gone the other way (Saturday), but I felt like our kids deserved this after the season they’ve had.”
