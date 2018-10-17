School system seeks views on 3 proposed ‘19-20 calendars

Barrow County schools are requesting public reviews on three draft calendars for the 2019-20 school year.
The calendars provide the same holiday period for Christmas and New Year’s, Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for students.
The differences are in the starting dates and the fall and Thanksgiving breaks.
All three calendars end school within a day of each other, May 20 or 21. Graduation is set for May 20-22, depending on the calendar.
Option A would start school Aug. 1; Option B Aug. 12; and Option C Aug. 5. Teachers would have 14 planning days for Option A and B choices and 12 for Option C.
Option B would have one day for fall break, plus a teacher day so students would be off two days. The Thanksgiving holiday would be three days, Nov. 27-29, with this choice.
Options A and C would have a full week at Thanksgiving, but Option B would have three days for fall break, Oct. 9-11 plus a teacher work day, Oct. 14.
All three alternatives would have only President’s Day for a winter break.
An online survey is available to offer opinions. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCSS-calendar201920.
The survey will be available Oct. 15-26. A report on the results is expected to be made to the Board of Education at its work session Oct. 30.
