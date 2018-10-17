School system seeks views on 3 proposed ‘19-20 calendars

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, October 17. 2018
Barrow County schools are requesting public reviews on three draft calendars for the 2019-20 school year.
The calendars provide the same holiday period for Christmas and New Year’s, Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for students.
The differences are in the starting dates and the fall and Thanksgiving breaks.
All three calendars end school within a day of each other, May 20 or 21. Graduation is set for May 20-22, depending on the calendar.
Option A would start school Aug. 1; Option B Aug. 12; and Option C Aug. 5. Teachers would have 14 planning days for Option A and B choices and 12 for Option C.
Option B would have one day for fall break, plus a teacher day so students would be off two days. The Thanksgiving holiday would be three days, Nov. 27-29, with this choice.
Options A and C would have a full week at Thanksgiving, but Option B would have three days for fall break, Oct. 9-11 plus a teacher work day, Oct. 14.
All three alternatives would have only President’s Day for a winter break.
An online survey is available to offer opinions. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCSS-calendar201920.
The survey will be available Oct. 15-26. A report on the results is expected to be made to the Board of Education at its work session Oct. 30.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.