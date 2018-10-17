Softball: Tigers fall in Sweet 16 to Lanier Co.

The Commerce Tiger softball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday night in the Sweet 16 of the Class A Public state tournament as Lanier County pulled off the sweep, 5-1 and 10-8, in Commerce. It is the second-straight season the Tigers (22-7) were eliminated in the Sweet 16.
The Tigers led 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 2, but with two outs Lanier County’s Gracie Brunel connected for an RBI single to tie the game at 8-8. The next batter, Aniston Gano, stepped to the plate and proceeded to smack a two-run home run to give the Bulldogs the lead for good. The two-run shot was Gano’s third home run of the game.
Commerce scored two runs in the first, two in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth. Lanier County scored runs in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings. The Bulldogs outhit the Tigers 12-9 in Game 2. Both defenses combined for eight errors in the deciding game.
Head coach Melissa Mullis said Lanier County beat the Tigers at their own game.
“We just didn’t get (hits) back to back,” Mullis said. “They put their hits together, big hits. We didn’t always do that.
“I think we got some big hits, but it was one and we got out. They played a great defense against us. They pitched a great game against us. I don’t believe we played our best. I don’t. I believe if we would have played our best we would have won. I think we’re as good as that team, but they played better than we did. I hope they’re going to do well. I think they’ll do a great job (in Columbus).”
Mullis added she wants the loss to resonate with her team. If it does, Mullis believes the team will be better for next year.
“We have to remember this, we have to suffer, we have to take the pain and burn it our memory so that we don’t make the same mistakes and that we’re a better team,” Mullis said. “That’s mainly what I told the girls.
“'(Lanier County) is a great team. We know that we are. I believe we’re as good as they are. We have to take the positive out of this and we cannot be the same. Remember this. Remember the way it feels. remember what you did right. Remember what you did wrong. Let’s reflect and correct and we’re going to be better for it next year.'”
Story will be updated.
Softball: Tigers fall in Sweet 16 to Lanier Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry