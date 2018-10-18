If Gainesville High School football head coach Heath Webb had his way, he’d rather not have to face his former team, Winder-Barrow.
But both teams reside in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA game and they’ll meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Gainesville.
“It’s a little weird looking at those guys on film and having to game plan against them,” Webb said of Winder-Barrow, a program he led to a 26-19 record and four consecutive state playoff appearances from 2014-17 before being hired to take over at Gainesville in February. “I have a special place in my heart for those kids and what they did for me and all the great times we had together. I really don’t want to play them. I love that program and I want to see them be successful. This will be one night where I’ll have to wish that they not be successful on the scoreboard.”
The Bulldoggs enter the matchup at 2-5, having lost three straight games, and are 0-2 in region play with defeats against Apalachee and Lanier. The Red Elephants are winless at 0-7 and have lost their first two region games to Dacula and Habersham Central. Friday’s key contest has the potential to all but eliminate the loser from postseason contention.
“I think it’s pretty much at a point where you probably have to consider it a do-or-die, really,” Webb said. “There might still be some mathematical possibilities, but sitting at 0-3 with two games left, it might be a little tough to rally the troops after that.”
“You don’t want to start 0-3,” Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley agreed. “It’s a very important game, and the results will play big into what the final playoff picture looks like.”
At 740 wins, Gainesville has the third most victories in Georgia high school football history. The Red Elephants have struggled in recent years, going just 9-13 in their final two years under Bruce Miller and are 0-7 this season in a rebuilding campaign.
But that reality was what attracted Gainesville’s administration to Webb, who had established a track record of building a program from the ground up at North Paulding and then turning Winder-Barrow into a perennial playoff contender.
“Things are not where we necessarily want them to be, but I’ve enjoyed being here and the challenge that comes with the rebuilding process,” Webb said. “I’m just one of those guys who enjoys starting over fresh and building things up. Even though it hasn’t been on the scoreboard, we’ve seen some good progress.”
Dudley and the Bulldoggs aren’t underestimating a team that he said still has explosive playmaking ability on offense and “a lot of team speed and athleticism on defense.”
The Red Elephants have played a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks with sophomore Gionni Williams handling most of the snaps lately. Williams ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while also passing for 79 yards in a 49-32 loss against Habersham Central on Oct. 5. Junior running back Dez Brown is another big-play threat for the Red Elephants.
“I think they’re a lot better now than their record indicates,” Dudley said. “We’re looking for a very competitive game. We’ve got to be ready to contain a kind of two-headed monster on offense and it’s not going to be an easy task.”
Dudley said the region-wide bye week last week came at an ideal time for the Bulldoggs, who were hamstrung the previous two weeks by a rash of injuries, particularly on defense. He expects senior cornerback Ryan Mayard, who suffered a concussion against Lanier and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, to be back, as well leading tackler and junior linebacker Nate Allen, and senior defensive end Logan Cash, who has missed most of the last two games with a high ankle sprain.
Webb is perfectly aware the Bulldoggs’ strength is in the defensive front seven, where Cash, a Clemson commit, leads the way.
“I always said this about our D-line when I was there; I’m glad they’re on my team. And now they’re not,” Webb said. “It’s definitely a little scary to go up against those guys. People who aren’t around the program might get caught up on Logan because of his strong D-1 potential, but everybody on that unit is a really, really good player. We’re going to have to do a great job up front to try to neutralize them.”
Dudley hopes to see more consistency from the Bulldoggs on offense and in the kicking game this week. In his first year as a starter, Jhaydon Sullivan has put together a solid season, passing for 968 yards and nine touchdowns against six interceptions. But the Bulldoggs are still trying to improve on a rushing attack behind a maturing offensive line. So far, the Bulldoggs are averaging 3.9 yards a carry.
“Jhaydon has got a big arm and can throw the ball deep down the field,” Webb said of Sullivan. “One of the things is we’ve got to do is a good job of remaining in coverages, even if we feel like a receiver is out of reach. And then they’ve got two guys back there at running back in Jamar Mack and Aaron Bagley, who I think are just tough kids and very good players who I have a great deal of respect for.”
And while it will be an odd Friday for Webb, his offensive assistants who came over with him from Winder-Barrow, and the Bulldoggs who played under Webb, both teams know getting a “W” is critical.
“It’s always exciting to play people you know,” Dudley said. “That just adds to what already is going to be a very big game.”
