Football: Knights to face powerhouse John Milledge at home Friday

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team will host one of the kings of the mountain in GISA football this week when John Milledge Academy visits Knights Field on Friday.
The Trojans enter the game with a spotless record and appear set to challenge for another state title under head coach and former University of Georgia player J.T. Wall. JMA is 7-0 and has won all but one of its games in 2018 by double digits.
BCA coach Lance Fendley knows his team faces as strong of a challenge as it has all season.
“They have a good group,” the Knights coach said. “Coach Wall and I are friends. He runs the kind of program that sets the standard in the GISA. They are going to be tough.”
Wall’s team relies on two simple concepts of high school football: a strong ground game and a stingy, tougher-than-nails defense.
“They play the kind of football you dream of playing well,” Fendley said. “They don’t always score a lot of points but they don’t make a ton of mistakes. Our goal will be the same as last week against Westfield. We will try to use our personnel in a way that gives us some positive matchups. We will try to use different formations and hope to generate some offense.”
Knights quarterback Jacob Adams had a big performance in last Friday’s 42-21 loss at Westfield. The senior threw for 310 yards and two scores on a 15-of-25 night. He connected with Makayl Cooper and Lantry Greene for scores.
Defensively this week Fendley said his team must stop the Trojan ground attack.
“We failed miserably at that last week against Westfield,” the BCA coach said. “However, we are looking forward to the challenge of playing John Milledge. We played well in some areas last Friday but we played a better team.”
Long, time-consuming drives are something Fendley believes his team needs to have a chance against JMA. While the team ran the football well at times against Westfield, the BCA coach said the Knights did not have the football for long enough spans of time.
BCA (2-5 overall) enters the game looking to get back on track. The Knights began the season with two wins but have not been able to register a victory since.
John Milledge enters Friday’s matchup with victories against Gatewood (45-7), Brentwood (41-7), Trinity Christian-Dublin (31-20), Pinewood (35-6), Westfield (14-10), Bulloch (29-14) and Community Christian (28-7).
JMA and BCA met in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs a year ago, with the Trojans winning a 27-0 game that was close until well into the second half.
“We are not going to shy away from this challenge,” Fendley said. “We respect John Milledge but we do not fear them.”
BCA is in the middle of the three-game stretch facing teams which like to use a power running game.
Therefore, it will be crucial for the Knights to use time off the clock to limit the number of times the Trojans have the football.
Fendley said his team cannot allow JMA to simply chew up the clock.
“We have to keep them off the field as much as possible,” the coach said. “It’s really about game management. We have to get our players in the right spots to be successful.”
Friday will be Senior Night for BCA. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
