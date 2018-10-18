Football: Coming off bye week, Apalachee eyes region upset at Lanier

Last week’s region-wide open date gave the Apalachee High School football team a chance to heal some of the typical bumps and bruises that come after playing seven games, but it also gave the Wildcats an extra week to prepare for what may be their toughest test of the season to date.
The upset-minded Wildcats (3-4, 1-1 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) will travel to Sugar Hill on Friday to face a veteran Lanier team (5-2, 2-0), loaded with Division I talent.
Apalachee will be trying to bounce back from two weeks ago when it saw its three-game winning streak come to a halt with a 34-21 loss at Dacula.
The Wildcats put together a strong fourth quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to climb their way back in it, but they had already surrendered 34 first-half points as the Falcons used explosive offensive plays and key turnovers to seize control early.
“Each week, no matter the result, we go back and continue to analyze the process and where we failed so we can try to correct that and get the result we’re looking for,” Apalachee coach Tony Lotti said this week. “Obviously Lanier is very talented and very well-coached. They do a lot of great things on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be important for us that we don’t help them out by setting them up on a short field. We weren’t able to flip the field position against Dacula early on and it cost us. It’s going to be important that we play a complete game for 48 minutes so we’re not having to play catch-up after 24.”
After a 1-2 start, the Longhorns got back on track with non-region wins against Clarke Central and Lambert and have dominated their first two region games, defeating Habersham Central 38-10 and Winder-Barrow 38-20 after being up 31-0 at halftime and 38-7 after three quarters.
Senior three-star quarterback Zach Calzada, who is committed to Texas A&M, makes the Longhorns’ offense go. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder, who is rated among the top 20 pro-style quarterbacks nationally for the class of 2019, has thrown for 874 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception while averaging 16.2 yards a completion. He has mainly distributed the ball to a trio of receivers in junior Cole Thornton and seniors Zach Charles and Jahkai Richardson, who all have double digits in catches.
“He’s very accurate and he makes great decisions with the football,” Lotti said of Calzada. “He’s able to deliver the ball where he wants to deliver it. He’s got a lot of the intangibles you want in a quarterback. It’s going to be important for us to try to hurry him a little bit, keep him inside the pocket and then tackle in space.
But the Longhorns have also proven to be very effective running the ball, chewing up over 1,000 yards on the ground through seven games at 5.3 yards a carry. Junior Taj Jones is the leader with 437 yards and 6.2 yards a clip.
“They’re very balanced and they’re going to try to come out and jump on us quick. We’ll need to be able to weather the storm better than we did last time out.”
Things aren’t likely to get any easier for the Wildcats going up against a vaunted Lanier defense, especially its front seven.
Four-star junior inside linebacker Phillip Webb is the key standout. Webb is committed to Georgia and picked the Bulldogs over more than a dozen other Power Five offers. Senior outside linebackers Kameron Brown (who leads the team with 74 tackles) and Damian Nytko and senior middle linebacker Joshua Townes help form a stout linebacking corps.
“They’re great up front, very physical,” Lotti said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re playing very physical and that our linemen are taking their proper angles.
“It’s on the road so we’re going to be going into another hostile environment. It’s going to be a good test for our young program to see if we’ve learned anything from the last one and if we’re ready to take another step forward.”
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
