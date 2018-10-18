MAYSVILLE - Barbara Hardy Skinner, 84, passed away on October 16, 2018, following an extended illness.
She was the daughter of the late Roy Hoyt Hardy, Sr. and Thelma Sims Hardy. Mrs. Skinner was preceded in death by her husband, Virlyn W. Skinner; two sons, Virlyn W. Skinner, Jr. and Alfred Skinner; and a grandson, William C. Skinner.
Surviving are three daughters and one son, Anita S. Phillips (Michael), Huntsville, Ala., Barbara Ann Campbell, Elberton, Marie P. Scott, Hoschton, and John Skinner (Deborah), Helen, Ga.; two sisters, Jane Phillips (Grover), Myra Brock (Randy); and brother, Jerry F. Hardy (Linda), all of Winder; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The Family will receive friends Friday, October 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 20, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Burgess officiating. Interment will be in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Barbara Skinner (10-16-18)
