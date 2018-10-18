DANIELSVILLE - Lucy Brooke Anglin, 17, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of Robbie Lee Anglin and Connie Lord Anglin. Lucy enjoyed singing and dancing. She touched the lives of many and will be remembered for her contagious smile. Lucy is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Lucy B. Anglin and her maternal grandfather, David Lord.
Survivors in addition to her parents include her siblings, Cody Anglin (Taylor), Shelby Anglin (Tenryn Linston), Neah Wells (Ricky); grandparents, Mary Lord and Willie and Beth Anglin; nieces and nephews, Lee Wells, Addisyn Wells, Lake Lynn Linston, Tenley Linston and Braylee Anglin; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 20, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at Macedonia Holiness Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ethan Allen, Josh Graham, Chris Horne, Dusty Horne, Jarred Lord, Isaiah Sorrow, Dylan Street and Joey West. The family will receive friends Friday, October 19, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Lucy Anglin (10-17-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry