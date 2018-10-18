Back to Columbus: Leopards' comeback punches ticket to the Elite Eight

Brookely Lewis’ seventh-inning sacrifice fly in Game 2 of the Sweet 16 round of the Class AA state tournament was the final piece of a Banks County Leopard comeback and now sends the Leopards back to Columbus for the second-straight season.
The Leopards (26-8) swept Class AA’s No. 1-ranked Rockmart Wednesday on the road, 6-4 (eight innings) and 7-6. The Leopards’ first game in Columbus is set for next Thursday at 3 p.m.
Going into the bottom of the seventh of Game 2, the Leopards trailed 6-4. And a win-or-go-home Game 3 looked promising.
But the Leopards one-out rally began with a Kya Santiago single. She reached second base on an error. Jill Martinet plated her with a single of her own. The deficit was 6-5.
Tybee Denton followed Martinet with a single and Jaycie Bowen reached base via a walk. With the bases loaded, Madison Cronic connected for a single to score pinch-runner Hannah Angel, and the lead was 6-6.
Lewis stepped to the plate next and with a 1-2 count, she put the fifth pitch in play with a sacrifice fly to right field. Chelsea Lewallen, who was running for Denton, tagged up from third base to score the Columbus-bound run.
Martinet led the Leopards from the plate in Game 2. She had a single and two doubles and two RBIs. Denton had two singles and an RBI. Bowen had a home run and two RBIs. The Leopards totaled nine hits.
On the mound, Denton pitched all seven innings, striking out eight batters.
In Game 1, the Leopards needed an extra inning to pick up the win. The Leopards scored three runs in the first inning but trailed 4-3 after two innings.
Denton hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning to plate Santiago and tie the game at 4-4. The Leopards got the go-ahead runs in the top of the eighth inning when Jewels Ayers hit a two-run homer. The Leopards led 6-4.
Ayers’ homer was the third of the game for the Leopards. Santiago led the game off with a solo shot. Three batters later, Denton hit a two-run homer.
Denton pitched all eight innings and recorded 13 strikeouts. She gave up only two hits and two earned runs.
For more on the Sweet 16 and a Columbus preview, read next week’s edition of the Banks County News.
