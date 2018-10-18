CALHOUN — Jackson County’s path back to the Elite Eight must go through top-ranked Calhoun, but the Panthers are taking the four-time state champions down to the wire.
After an 8-0 loss in Game 1 of this best-of-three second-round series Thursday, the Panthers (20-12) beat the Yellow Jackets 3-2 in the nightcap to force a Game 3 Friday at 5 p.m. at Calhoun (25-8). The Yellow Jackets have won four state titles in the last five years, including last year’s title.
The winner will advance to the Elite Eight in Columbus. Jackson County is seeking its second-straight trip to the quarterfinals.
“They could have packed it in really easy after that first game … but we’ve been doing this all year,” Jackson County coach Chad Brannon said. “They were able to put it behind them, and I’m very proud of that. Because that’s a tough one when you come out and just take it on the chin like that.”
Sara Beth Allen allowed two runs on four hits in a complete-game performance in the circle in Jackson County’s bounce-back win in Game 2.
“She gets after it, and works really hard,” Brannon said. “They (the defensive players) play really hard behind her. I was proud of everybody really because the dugout just stayed up. They could have just easily just decided that they weren’t going to be into it … A lot of it is just those seven seniors. They don’t want it to end.”
Allen helped herself out at the plate with an RBI single in the first inning, putting the Panthers ahead 1-0.
After Calhoun tied the game in the third inning, Kacie Holycross added a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Jackson County a 2-1 lead. She then scored on a throwing error, increasing the Panther lead to 3-1.
Calhoun pulled within a run in the final inning when Carlie Henderson brought home a run with a ground-out to short stop, but Panther freshman Riley Skinner made a sliding grab in left field off a well-hit ball from Erin Barnes to end the game.
Brannon praised the young outfielder for making the clutch defensive play.
“We had a conversation the other day,” Brannon said. “I said, ‘Did you think you were going to be starting in left field in the Sweet 16?’ She goes, ‘no.’ I said ‘the first week you were out here I told you you were a pretty good outfielder, keep working.’ And, so, she saw the fruits of her labor right there.”
The Panthers were able to muster a win in Game 2 after letting Game 1 get away from them.
Calhoun’s Molly Walker tagged a fifth-inning grand slam in to spark an 8-0 win in the series opener. Walker’s blast was part of a five-run inning for Calhoun, which ended the game via run rule in the sixth inning with an RBI single from Henderson that gave the Yellow Jackets an eight-run advantage.
Brannon didn’t think the score in the first game was indicative of his team.
“We were about four mistakes (away) really from making that a game,” Brannon said.
But thanks to Jackson County’s Game 2 performance, another trip to Columbus is now one win away.
“They’re really, really good obviously,” Brannon said of Calhoun. “They’re a perennial powerhouse. They’re very, very strong. But you’ve got to beat the best to move on.”
