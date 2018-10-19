Bridges: The race for the college football playoffs

With each week taking us deeper and deeper into the college football season, now is a good time to look at the true contenders for the playoffs.
Of course, there are still plenty of upsets that could happen and some more likely than others. However, a handful of teams have emerged and are ahead of the rest of the pack.
Alabama is clearly No. 1 in every poll and is all but certain to be at the top when the first playoff top-four rankings are released. The Crimson Tide has looked very impressive and this past Saturday’s game against Missouri was actually one of their more competitive games from a score standpoint even though Bama still won by 29.
While Nick Saban may have some concern about the health of his quarterback (who is dealing with a knee injury) all other worries amount to little more than coach-speak. Alabama is far and away the best team to this point in 2018, and with Saban leading the way any loss (in any game) would be shocking.
Ohio State has moved into the No. 2 spot and a showdown with Alabama seems inevitable at this point. The Buckeyes easily navigated the Urban Meyer controversy (talent will do that for you), and now with their coach back it doesn’t appear the team will be stopped from making the playoffs.
Notre Dame has emerged as somewhat of a surprise this season although Brian Kelly has always been considered one of the top coaches in the country. If the Fighting Irish finish the regular season undefeated (remember they have no conference title game), then they are in. There is no debating it.
Clemson has certainly looked beatable at times in 2018 but the Tigers always seem to play big during big games. An undefeated Clemson team will certainly make it in despite some “experts” trying to convince you otherwise.
In looking at other contenders, many area fans were disappointed (and some outright mad) after Georgia’s humbling loss to LSU. The Bulldogs are still the favorite to win the SEC East and could still get into the playoffs by winning out. There is no more room for error for UGA and this means it has to beat Bama in the SEC title game.
Central Florida is currently on the longest winning streak in the highest level of college football but the Knights are still fighting for respect. The team is in the top 10 and that is more respect than it had a season ago.
If Central Florida is to have any chance of making it to the playoffs, Notre Dame would have to lose and another team, such as Clemson, would have to drop a game or maybe two. All the Knights can do is keep winning and they certainly have been doing a good deal of that of late.
With a couple of exceptions, Central Florida could compete with any team in a one-time matchup. That’s not to say it would emerge from the SEC undefeated but that’s not what the Knights have to do.
Texas is a team which is on the rise fast. It took him a season but coach Tom Herman has the Longhorn program on the fast track back to glory. A season-opening loss to Maryland was ugly and could easily cost Texas this season if the Longhorns don’t win the rest of their games. But make no mistake: this is a school to be dealt with in future seasons.
Oklahoma’s loss to Texas might make it difficult for the Sooners to get back in the playoffs in 2018. Like others, Oklahoma, which made a mid-season change at defensive coordinator, has to win out.
One cannot overlook LSU, especially after the Tigers’ big bounce-back win against Georgia. However, LSU competes on the same side of the SEC with Alabama, which will mean it will likely have two losses. It has been a great season for the Tigers, however, and they certainly have silenced a lot of their critics.
Finally, in college football playoff news of another note, Kennesaw State is making noise at the FCS level. The Owls are ranked as high as No. 3 in some polls and already made some noise in the postseason a year ago.
It has been a quick rise for this program, which shows you the overall talent depth of football players in this state.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: The race for the college football playoffs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry