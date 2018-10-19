Charles Lowe Jr. (10-02-18)

COMMERCE - Charles Elbert Lowe, Jr., 58, entered into rest Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
Mr. Lowe was born in Atlanta, the son of Charles Elbert Lowe, Sr. of Pendergrass and the late Betty Louise Gaston Lowe. Mr. Lowe was a self-employed welder and heavy equipment operator and loved growing several acres of sunflowers and wildflowers.
Survivors in addition to his father, include a daughter, Ava Padgett, Jacksonville, N.C.; son, Evan Lowe, Pendergrass, Ga.; sister, Rita Stuck and her husband William, Miramar Beach, Fla.; brother, Curtis Lowe and his wife Amanda, Athens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
