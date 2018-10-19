Reyno Petree (10-18-18)

BETHLEHEM - Henry Reyno Petree (Reyno), 95, passed away on October 18, 2018, at his residence.
Born February 7, 1923, in Atlanta, he was the older of two sons of the late Russell Reyno Petree, Jr. of Cobb County, Georgia, and the late Virginia Sicily Hall, of Warren Country, Georgia.
A 1941 graduate of Tech High School in Atlanta, Reyno worked for a time as a tool and die maker at The Warren Company prior to entering army service in World War II.
In 1943, he volunteered for service in the Engineer Corps, and was assigned to Company A of the 1306th Engineer General Service Regiment. Because his work at the Warren Company was considered essential war service, Reyno could have, perhaps, continued working Stateside and avoided combat duty. But, as he told his family, since his only brother had been drafted he felt that he needed to go to war too. While serving, he often told of his surprise with what it meant to be a combat engineer. "I thought I would be designing things. The closest thing to engineering that I ever saw was the end of a D handled shovel!"
With his army buddies, he built bridges across the rivers in Belgium, France and Germany, and was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge. Later, he served in the Philippines, and in the Japan Occupation Forces after the cessation of hostilities there. He was one of the few Barrow County veterans who served in both major theaters of war. In 2015, Reyno was recognized for his World War II service when he was awarded the Legion d'Honeur Medal by the President of France, at a ceremony in Atlanta.
Upon returning from the war, Reyno used his GI Bill benefits to enter the University of Georgia, in 1946, majoring in agriculture. He graduated in1948. While at UGA, he was a member of Alpha Zeta Agriculture Honor Society.
Also, while at Georgia, Reyno met the love of his life, Martha Elizabeth (Betty) Blanton, of Talbotton, Ga. They met in 1946, married in June, 1950, and were together for more than 65 years until Betty passed away in January, 2016.
The couple began their life together in Vienna, Ga., where Reyno was with the Farmers' Home Administration and Betty worked for the Department of Public Welfare (now DFACS). Sons Reyno B. (1955) and Ben (1958) were born in Vienna.
In 1959, the family moved to Winder, and in 1961, to their farm in Bethlehem. In 1962, son Lewis came along to complete the family.
In Winder, Reyno worked for North Georgia Production Credit Association, before entering the Real Estate business in Monroe and Winder, finally partnering with his friend H. M. Bramlett, Sr. in Petree, Bramlett & Associates. Around 1980, Reyno retired from his real estate firm, and fulfilled his life's ambition of owning a working farm. With the help of son Ben, he operated Petree and Co. Farms, raising cattle and chickens for most of the next 20 years.
With his family, Reyno attended Winder First United Methodist Church, where he was active in the Men's Club and the W. Y. Smith Sunday School Class. He enjoyed making the muscadine jelly for the Men's Club's annual Ham and Eggs Supper, a chore he happily took on for many years. Today, others make the jelly, but they still use Reyno's recipe.
He was a past president and a member for more than 50 years, of the Winder Lions Club. He was also a member of the local posts of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Reyno was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Lewis Petree of Macon, and by several cousins.
Survivors include his sons, Reyno Blanton Petree (Leila), Tucker, Benjamin Russell Petree (Kenda), Bethlehem, and Dr. Lewis Holden Petree (Ellen), Winder; grandchildren, Robert Russell Petree, Bethlehem, Holden Ealy Petree, Athens, and Margaret Elizabeth Petree, Augusta; and step-grandson, Kelly Michael Bass, (Nicki), Azle, Texas; together with cousin, Mrs. Edith L. Bennett, Lake Oconee; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 20, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, October 21, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Calvin Haney officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The Winder First Methodist Church, 280 North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Reyno Petree (10-18-18)
