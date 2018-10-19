Football: Knights overwhelmed by John Milledge, 49-0

John Milledge Academy hasn’t needed much help winning games this season.
Unfortunately for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team, the Knights gave the visiting Trojans plenty of assistance Friday night and fell 49-0. BCA fell to 2-6 overall while JMA upped its record to 8-0.
The Knights threw five interceptions in the first half as the Trojans led 35-0 at the break and then simply grinded out the second half clock on their way to a convincing victory.
“We didn’t have our players ready,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said. “We as coaches have to do a better job. Our players fought their tails off. We have to keep striving to get better. We are banged up right now but this season is preparing these players for life on down the road.”
BCA’s first offensive play was a true indicator of things to come during senior night. The Trojans picked off the first of five passes and then quickly moved 28 yards on four plays for a touchdown. JMA got in the end zone despite strong defensive plays from Andrew Klein and Lawson Maxwell.
The Knights were forced to punt on their second possession but the BCA offense did move the football near midfield. John Milledge appeared set for another score but Tanner Schwebel intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Fendley’s team put together its best drive of the game on the third series of the half. Quarterback Jacob Adams connected with Schwebel on a 15-yard pass and also completed a throw to Maxwell.
The drive ended, however, on an interception by John Milledge’s Patrick McDonald. The Trojans then moved 50 yards on seven plays culminating in a 5-yard run with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter.
A quality kickoff return by Schwebel set BCA up at its own 37, but while the drive showed promise it ended with another defensive pick by JMA.
The Trojans moved 70 yards this time and found the end zone again on a 1-yard run with 5:40 left in the first half.
The Knights appeared to get on the scoreboard on their following offensive series on a 36-yard pass from Adams to Makyal Cooper but the play was nullified on an offensive penalty. The JMA defense then intercepted another pass to stop the drive.
The Trojans would add a 77-yard touchdown run and a 63-yard scoring pass to be in complete control 35-0 at halftime.
John Milledge would begin the second half eating up 6:58 off the clock and moving 63 yards in 12 plays for its sixth touchdown.
The final points came on a 40-yard run on fourth and two by the Trojans with 10:03 left in the contest.
“This season is really tough right now, but we only have once choice and that is to go back to work,” Fendley said. “For me it starts Saturday morning. We will keep learning and keep getting better. We can pack up our tents or we can try to get better the next two weeks.”
BCA recognized its seven seniors for the 2018 season in Adams, Cooper, Klein, Maxwell, Lantry Greene and Domminick Gaddy.
“This is not the way we wanted this season to be, especially for our seniors,” Fendley said.
The Knights venture to Statesboro next Friday to face Bulloch Academy. BCA will then close out the 2018 season on Nov. 2 against Trinity Christian School-Dublin at home. Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
