FOOTBALL: Byron, Hurricanes too much for Dragons in region title clash

Region 8-AAA has received a steady dose of Monroe Area quarterback Chandler Byron all season long, and none of that changed for Jefferson.
Byron ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries, while his only pass of the game went for a 52-yard touchdown, as the visiting Purple Hurricanes beat Jefferson 35-21 Friday in a game that decided the Region 8-AAA title.
(Byron) is every bit as (good) as advertised,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “Just a tremendous player and makes plays. They say big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and he certainly stepped up tonight and did that.”
The Senior Night loss was only the second home loss for Jefferson’s senior class.
Jefferson, which trailed 28-7 at the half, cut Monroe Area’s lead to 14 points with 6:01 left in the game. It then forced the Purple Hurricanes’ first punt of the night with three minutes remaining, but Monroe Area picked a pass off at the 50-yard line on Jefferson’s subsequent drive to seal the win.
“I felt like our guys really had a lot of fight,” Cathcart said. “I’m just really proud of them.”
Injuries again affected an already banged-up Dragon team. Offensive lineman J.T. Middleton, a Charlotte commit, didn’t play due to illness. Running back-defensive back Zac Corbin, a returning all-state player, sat out the entire second half after being “dinged up,” according to Cathcart.
Carter Stephenson, filling in at quarterback for the fourth-straight game for an injured Colby Clark, had another solid night, leading Jefferson on the ground with 67 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and 106 yards through the air and a touchdown on 12-of-16 passing.
“I though Carter played very well in a game like this where you know they’re going to make every at bat for them count,” Cathcart said, referencing Monroe Area's high-scoring offense.
With Jefferson down 14-0 in the second quarter, Stephenson threw a 17-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Garmon Randolph to get the Dragons on the board.
Two other fourth-down throws from Stephenson in the second half led to scores that cut Monroe Area’s lead to two touchdowns as Jefferson attempted to rally from a 21-point halftime deficit.
The first was a 10-yarder in the third quarter to Randolph to the Purple Hurricane one-yard line to set up a touchdown run by Corkery, pulling Jefferson to within 28-14.
Stephenson later threw a 31-yard pass on fourth-and-long to Donsha Gaither in the fourth quarter to set up his own one-yard touchdown run, cutting Monroe Area’s lead to 35-21.
But the night belonged to Byron, who set the tone on the first offensive series of the game, carrying the ball 13 times on a 17-play drive and scoring from nine yards out. He added touchdown runs of 38 and 17 in the first half, and one yarder in the third quarter. Byron’s 238 yards rushing pushed his season total to 1,870 for the season. The senior unleashed his only pass of the night in the second quarter, hitting Emmanuel Okwudili in stride for a 52-yard down pass.
The Dragons had a shot — albeit a long shot — late in the game, down by 14 points with ball with under three minutes left, but the interception at the 50 yard-line ended the threat. Cathcart apologized for drawing a 15-yard flag after disagreeing with officials following the pick.
“I apologize to our fans and our team for getting the penalty,” he said. “No coach is worth 15 yards. It just seemed like when you fight that hard, your frustration level gets up a little bit. I apologize to them because that was critical field position at a time we certainly didn’t need to lose the field position.”
Jefferson, which faces rival Jackson County next Friday to close the regular season, has locked up the No. 2 seed out of the region for the state playoffs and another home game.
“I’m excited to see where we go,” Cathcart said. “I’m excited to see how we handle this. It’s a great senior class.”
