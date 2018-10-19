FOOTBALL: Commerce 49, Towns County 7: Tigers continue to roll

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Friday, October 19. 2018
The Commerce Tigers didn't have a let down after a big win over Hebron Christian Academy last Friday. If anything, the Tigers continued to make a statement Friday night on the road with an emphatic 49-7 win over Towns County.

The Tigers (8-0) held a 42-0 lead at the half. Dajuan Wood, TJ Trudnak and Caleb Mason scored touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Sam Roach kept the momentum going with a touchdown run. Then, Nate Ray hit Wood for a 50-yard pass. Wood capped the drive off with a 25-yard run to the end zone. Mason added his second touchdown right before halftime.
Bo Childers scored the Tigers' lone second-half touchdown.
Next week, the Tigers host Riverside Military Academy.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.