SUGAR HILL — Down four points despite being heavy underdogs to Lanier, Apalachee’s players and coaches were upbeat as they jogged to the locker room at halftime Friday night.
But unfortunately for the Wildcats, a pair of blocked punts by the Longhorns that led to touchdowns in the third quarter allowed them to pull away for a 21-3 victory in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The Longhorns improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in region play and will travel to Dacula (6-2, 3-0) next week to play for the region title. The Wildcats dropped to 3-5 and 1-2.
“They fought their tails off; two plays just killed us,” said a frustrated, yet optimistic, Apalachee coach Tony Lotti of his players. “When you play a team the caliber of Lanier, all you can do is ask your kids to sell out and play as hard as they can. We just didn’t make a couple plays we needed to make, and when you play against a seasoned, experienced program, they make you pay for those costly mistakes.
Down 7-3, the Wildcats got the ball to start the third quarter and were forced into a three-and-out. Lanier broke through and blocked an AJ Middlebrooks punt, bringing Middlebrooks down at his 1-yard line to set the Longhorns up in prime position. The Wildcats stuffed Lanier running back Taj Barnes on two straight runs, but on third down quarterback Zach Calzada fought his way into the end zone to extend the Longhorns’ lead to 14-3 following Michael Decu’s extra point.
The Wildcats picked up a couple of first downs on the ensuing possession to get the ball into Lanier territory, but the drive stalled at the Longhorn 49. Middlebrooks got off a great punt on fourth down that rolled down to the Lanier 4, but the Wildcats were called for a holding penalty that forced a re-kick. That turned out to be disastrous for Apalachee as the Longhorns blocked another punt and set up shop at the Wildcats’ 36. The Longhorns needed just four plays to further pad the lead as Calzada connected with Jahkai Richardson for a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-3.
The Longhorns had two more scoring opportunities in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats came up with a pair of red zone stops, including an interception by Jared Clark. Apalachee also blocked a field goal try in the first half with Millbrooks and Clark teaming up on the play.
“Our defense was huge all night, and we were still fighting right to the very end,” Lotti said. “I don’t think anybody around the state expected us to come in here and play as hard as we did, but it just wasn’t enough. We didn’t get the result we were looking for. I will be instantly looking at this one on film. We’ll make adjustments and turn our eyes very fast toward Gainesville.”
The Longhorns broke a scoreless tie with 2:48 left in the first quarter when Calzada found Cole Thornton for a 17-yard touchdown strike. Calzada, a Texas A&M commit, finished the night 16-of-27 for 179 yards with a pair of scores and the fourth-quarter interception along with the rushing touchdown. Barnes led the Longhorns on the ground with a solid performance, carrying the ball 27 times for 147 yards.
Apalachee cut the lead to 7-3 on Carlos Rodriguez’s 40-yard field goal with 10:27 left in the first half, but that was the only score the Wildcats managed on the night. Millbrooks led Apalachee with 89 yards on 11 carries, while Todd Jones finished 10-of-19 for 87 yards. But penalties derailed most of the Wildcats’ promising drives.
Apalachee will host Gainesville (1-7, 1-2) next week and can clinch its first state playoff berth since 2009 outright with a win over the Red Elephants and a Winder-Barrow (2-6, 0-3) loss to Habersham Central (4-4, 1-2).
It will be senior night for the Wildcats and in all likelihood their final home game of the year, and Lotti encouraged the team in the post-game huddle to make it a memorable game for the seniors.
“We have continued to get better each week,” Lotti said. “For me, that’s obviously the measuring stick I’m using. Are we improving, and I feel like we are every week. Because of inexperience, we’re making some mistakes at the wrong time. It’s all correctable stuff. When it clicks, we’re going to be in business.
“And hopefully we’ll get it all to click sooner rather than later.”
—
A 0 3 0 0 — 3
L 7 0 14 0 — 21
L—Cole Thornton 17 pass from Zach Calzada (Michael Decu kick)
A—Carlos Rodriguez 40 FG
L—Calzada 1 run (Decu kick)
L—Jahkai Richardson 13 pass from Calzada (Decu kick)
Football: Pair of blocked punts help Lanier pull away from Apalachee in second half
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry