SOFTBALL: Panthers' lose in Game 3 as season ends at Calhoun

The Jackson County softball team came short of a second-straight trip to the Elite Eight in Columbus, losing 9-0 Friday in the rubber game of a best-of-three, second-round series with defending state champion Calhoun.
The Panthers lost the first game of the series 8-0 Thursday, but rebounded with a 3-2 in the night cap to force the Game 3.
Jackson County finishes the season at 20-13.
