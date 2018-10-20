FOOTBALL: Franklin Co. hands Jackson Co. fifth-straight loss

Minus leading rusher and passer Tyler Wester, Jackson County suffered its sixth-straight loss with a 24-6 setback at Franklin County Friday.
The Panthers (2-6, 0-4), who trailed 7-0 at the half, fell behind 24-0 in the fourth quarter before Jake Stinchcomb, pressed into service after Wester's injury, scored on a two-yard run as the Panthers avoided the shutout.
Jackson County closes the season with a pair of rivalry games, hosting Jefferson next week and East Jackson Nov. 2.
