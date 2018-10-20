FOOTBALL: Franklin Co. hands Jackson Co. fifth-straight loss

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Saturday, October 20. 2018
Minus leading rusher and passer Tyler Wester, Jackson County suffered its sixth-straight loss with a 24-6 setback at Franklin County Friday.
The Panthers (2-6, 0-4), who trailed 7-0 at the half, fell behind 24-0 in the fourth quarter before Jake Stinchcomb, pressed into service after Wester's injury, scored on a two-yard run as the Panthers avoided the shutout.
Jackson County closes the season with a pair of rivalry games, hosting Jefferson next week and East Jackson Nov. 2.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.