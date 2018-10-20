Football: Leopards take down Putnam Co. for 3rd region win of the season

For much of Friday night’s game, the Banks County Leopard football team was in firm control on the road at Putnam County.
But a 24-0 lead in the fourth quarter quickly was cut in half to 24-12 thanks to a kickoff return and a 34-yard touchdown pass. The Leopard defense, though, didn’t let the 12 points phase it as the group needed one stop on fourth down to put the game away.
The stop came in the form of Jace Bennett who nabbed a sack on the Putnam County quarterback. Two first downs later from the Leopard offense, Banks County (4-4, 3-2 Region 8-AA) had secured the win.
“We’re on step closer to our goals,” head coach Jay Reid said. “It’s big. (Putnam County) has a resilient bunch. They overcame great adversity.”
Reid said momentum is a “crazy thing” in the game. Friday night’s game had it with the kickoff return and pass play for Putnam County. But after his team got the stop it needed, Reid said it felt “great” to get the win and he couldn’t be “more proud” of his team.
“The kids played through the very end,” Reid said. “They stood back up towards the end, too.
“I felt like we got a little bit down with the momentum swing, but we were able to compose ourselves, come back out and start handling business on defense there at the end…Kids did what we asked them to do and they got results. Big fourth down right there and we were going to be aggressive and go after them.”
Reid admitted his group still has the penalty bug, but they’re “limiting” them as the season goes along.
Sean Hall got the scoring started for the Leopards. He found the end zone in the first quarter. The Tigers led 7-0 after the first.
The Leopards’ first possession of the second quarter turned into points. Jacob Lehotsky busted a 29-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-0. The lead remained the same at halftime.
Terrance Walker nabbed the Leopards’ third score of the game in the third quarter. Walker found the end zone from a yard away. The lead was 21-0.
After Bennett snagged an interception early in the fourth quarter, the Leopards’ final score came off the foot of Erwin Durmic. He connected on a 27-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Putnam County returned the rock to the house to get on the board. Then got an extra possession when the Leopards’ offense fumbled the option pitch. Putnam County cashed-in with the 34-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 24-12.
The Leopards’ defense, led by Bennett’s fourth-down sack, secured the win on Putnam County’s next possession.
