FOOTBALL: Red Raiders can’t climb out of early hole in loss to St. Pius

The Madison County offense did an admirable job with a comeback in the final three quarters of their game with St. Pius X. But the 35 points allowed in the first 14 minutes proved to be too insurmountable.
St. Pius defeated Madison County 52-27 thanks to several disasters that struck the Red Raiders early in the night. Madison County recovered and made the last 34 minutes of the game competitive.
“The big thing is, we battled for four quarters tonight,” said head coach Chris Smith. “We had some passion about the game tonight. We want the kids to battle, and we don’t want them to lay down or give up. We did some good things tonight.
“Was the outcome what we wanted? No, it wasn’t. But we played the no. 4 team in the state. We put 27 points on them. I am proud of what we were able to do offensively. We could have scored a couple of other times. But I think our offense did a heck of a job. I’m proud of all of them.”
On the first play of the game, St. Pius X had a 42-yard run from their fullback to the Raider’s 19-yard-line. A few plays later, the fullback plunged into the end zone to give the Golden Lions an early 7-0 lead. Their next two touchdowns covered much less ground. They tackled and stripped Madison County punter Hunter Samples for an easy scoop-and-score to extend the lead to 14-0. Madison County’s next possession ended with a snap over Colby Smith’s head which the Lions recovered at the nine-yard-line. St. Pius X scored two plays later. The score was then 21-0.
Their last two scores of the opening onslaught also came with a short field. A 50-yard-drive, started by a 27-yard-run led to a fourth touchdown. Then Samples out-kicked his coverage and the St. Pius returned ran all the way to the 19-yard-line. The quarterback scored on the next play, and the Red Raiders were buried in a deep 35-point hole.
Madison County didn’t stay down though. Traveon Latimore finally got his chance to shine with a 30-yard kickoff return. Then on third-and-six, he beat the St. Pius cornerback to get wide open down the home sideline. Colby Smith hit him in stride for a 66-yard touchdown pass. That score fired the defense up and they forced a three-and-out on the Lions’ next drive.
“We called a timeout, called a play and we knew we had a mismatch with him [Latimore] on that corner and we wanted to take a shot downfield. He runs a good route, we throw a good ball, he scores,” he said. “It was big in that it got the kids going. We needed to get into the end zone because we hadn’t in in the last game. Being in the end zone got them excited.”
Not wanting to test Latimore again, St. Pius punted the ball out of bounds around midfield. Jaylen Sims got the drive started with a powerful 12-yard run. A few plays later, the younger Smith found Kale Anderson alone in the end zone for another touchdown. All of the sudden, the lead was cut down to 35-14 with just over five minutes left to play.
But then the Lions offense woke back up. They hit two big plays at the start of their next drive to move into striking distance. But the Raider defense held them to a 23-yard field goal. Sims seemed to have been able to keep the momentum on the Raider’s side with a kickoff return out to the 33-yard-line. On the next play, Colby Smith hit Latimore for a quick seven yards, but St. Pius forced him to fumble as he battled for more yards. The Lions hit a 40-yard pass a play later to extend the lead to 45-14 going into halftime.
The Raiders had some success on their opening drive of the third quarter, but they had to punt after several plays. Once again, the Lions scored quickly, this time with a 74-yard touchdown on an end-around. That ended up as their last touchdown of the game.
For some reason, they kicked the ball to Latimore again. He found a hole in the coverage and ran back to the Raider’s 41-yard-line. Disaster almost struck the Raiders again with a fumble in the backfield, but Martavian Cooper picked the ball up and ran 44 yards to the Lions’ 12-yard-line. Smith hit Anderson on a quick pass right after, and Anderson avoided defenders on a short romp into the end zone. With just over a minute left, the Smith tossed his fourth touchdown of the night when he found Sims wide open behind the defense for a 66-yard touchdown. St. Pius blocked the extra point to keep the final score at 52-27.
Despite the lopsided score, St. Pius only outgained the Red Raiders 350-277. Of course, three of the Lions scores came on either special teams or on a drive that began inside Madison County’s 20-yard-line.
Colby Smith led the Raider’s offense with 184 passing yards and four touchdowns. Anderson caught two passes for 35 yards. Both were scores. Latimore had three grabs for 78 yards.
FOOTBALL: Red Raiders can’t climb out of early hole in loss to St. Pius
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry