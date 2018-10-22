Man killed, toddler injured in Hwy. 72 accident

A Hull man was killed and a 2-year-old seriously injured in a car wreck with a train Oct. 16 off Hwy. 72.
According to a report from the Athens Post of the Georgia State Patrol, Leopoldo Garcia Mendoze-Martinez, 38, Hull, died when he drove a Hyundai Accent into the path of an eastbound CSX train at 6:04 p.m., Oct. 16 at 8443 Hwy. 72 West.
A 2-year-old passenger, Natalie Mikalea Mendoza, Hull, was seriously injured in the accident.
