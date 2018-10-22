COMMERCE - Emory Marcus Holloway, 57, died Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Northridge Medical Center.
Mr. Holloway was born in Macon the son of Dr. and Mrs. E.W. Holloway, Jr. (Bill and Virginia) of Macon. He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and was a retired longshoreman. Additionally, he was a member of Hartwell Trout Unlimited.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Holloway is survived by his wife, Rhonda Patton Holloway, Commerce; son, Spencer Holloway (Heather Elizabeth), Commerce; sisters, Chris Holloway Edwards (Danny), Commerce, Jan Holloway Rosson (Jack), Macon, and Ann Holloway Minish, Watkinsville; grandson, Alexander Holloway, Commerce; and niece, Jessica Ann Minish, Watkinsville.
Memorial services were held Monday, October 22, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church with the Revs. Sandy Skinner and Becky Martin officiating.
Donations may be made to Trout Unlimited, c/o Ervin Smith, 721 Hardeman Farm Road, Carnesville, GA 30521, or a charity of one's choice.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
Emory Holloway (10-18-18)
