Joe Smith (10-19-18)

WINDER - Joe Smith, 84, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018.
He was a member of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. Joe retired from Georgia Power. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dual and Lenora Kellum Smith; his wife, Betty Turner Smith; a son, Michael Smith; and three brothers, Lamar, Jobe and Truman Smith.
Survivors include a son, David Smith (Tina), Winder; daughter, Tammy Brown (David), Winder; daughter-in-law, Vickie R. Smith, Winder; sister, Frances Pruett, Statham; seven grandchildren, Jeb Smith (Jessica), Mandy Lipscomb (Reid), Ana Peavy (Caleb), Joseph Brown (Teresa), Whisper Wilder, Caren Pulliam and Justin Hall; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Walden's Cove Personal Care Home in Jefferson, GA.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
