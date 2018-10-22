Leora Dalton (10-20-18)

JEFFERSON - Leora Evans Dalton, 88, passed away and entered into rest on Saturday, October 20, 2018.
Mrs. Dalton was born on October 21, 1929, in Hoschton, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ella Evans. Mrs. Dalton was a member of the White Plains Baptist Church in Jefferson for 61 years. Leora loved her Church family. She gave of herself in many ways, which included teaching Sunday School, singing in the Choir, working in Vacation Bible School, and much more. She was a very loving person, touching the lives of many people. She will be remembered for her warm smile and generous spirit. Mrs. Dalton was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; son-in-law, Russ Manus Jr.; and brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Lunelle Evans.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Dalton Manus, Oakwood, Ga.; two nieces, Joyce (Larry) Phillips and Janice (Randy) Stilwell, both of Braselton; and very special friends, Wilt and Judy Baxley.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 21, in the White Plains Baptist Church with the Revs. Cary Pittman and Kevin Page officiating. The burial was in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3650 Highway 124 West, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Special recognition goes to the staff of Dr. William Grimsley and Encompass Health Hospice of Lawrenceville for all their kindness and care.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
