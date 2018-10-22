COMMERCE - Betty Jean Crane Lewis, 80, died Saturday, October 20, 2018. at Northridge Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Lewis was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late Sam and Estelle Barber Crane. She was a lifelong waitress. Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her dear loved one, Nelson Dalton; son, Jeffery Lewis; brothers, Mitchell Crane and Crawford Crane; and a great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Lesa Ann Duncan, Commerce; sister, Edna McClure, Maysville; and grandchildren, Kyle Duncan, Kayla Duncan, Kane Duncan and Kaitlyn Duncan.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, October 22, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Chase Rylee officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jean Lewis (10-20-18)
