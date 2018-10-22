Virgil Hurst (10-13-18)

Virgil Hurst passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the age of 86, due to complications resulting from a fall in his yard.
He served 21 years in the United States Air Force, and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. He had five tours of duty to Southeast Asia, prior to and during the Vietnam War. His first tour was in 1954 as an Adviser to the French Air Force, in what was then known as French or First Indochina War. While in the service, he served in several capacities including Flight Engineer, Crew Chief, NCOIC of Flightline Operations and engaged in the recovery of downed aircraft behind enemy lines. After he received news of another pending deployment into Vietnam, he decided he needed to spend more time with his family and retired from the Air Force in 1972.
Once back in the states, he became the Safety and Security Director of Refrigerated Transport Corporation, which was the largest perishable transportation company in the country. While that may have been his "day job"… he desperately wanted to get back to his farming roots. He moved near to his brother in Sugar Hill, Ga., where he actively farmed and raised cattle for several years.
He eventually left farming and RTC to engage in a successful career in the development, construction, operation and marketing of mini-warehouse storage facilities in the metro Atlanta area. During that period, he developed a close relationship with Ryder Truck Rental and integrated truck rentals into his storage facilities, Hurst Truck and Box, in Norcross, Ga. Due to his military attention to detail, concern for customer service and proactive marketing, he received the award as National Dealer of the Year.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Betty "Joyce" Denney-Hurst; his brother, James "Leroy" Hurst; son David Bodie Hurst; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service was held Friday, October 19, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral home with the Rev. Duke Forster officiating. Interment was in Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga., with full military honors.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
