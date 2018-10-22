BETHLEHEM - David C. Gilbert, 65, passed away October 19, 2018.
A former resident of Doraville, he had resided in Barrow County since 1988. He was the son of the late David E. and Betty Buchanan Gilbert. David was a retiree of Republic Services, where he served as a driver.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Gilbert, Bethlehem; sons, David Lee Gilbert, Toccoa, Ga., and Richard E. Gilbert, San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Tyson David-Lee, Tiffany Allmen, Phoebe Gilbert, Chloe Gilbert and Melina Gilbert; siblings, Michael Gilbert, Jefferson, Donna Muse of Cumming, and Robert Gilbert, Bethlehem.
Additional information will be posted as soon as it is available.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
David Gilbert (10-19-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry