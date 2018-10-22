Irene Archer Hill, 89, joined her beloved husband, Clifford W. Hill, in heaven on October 21, 2018.
Irene was born on May 22, 1929, in Jackson County, Georgia. Irene retired from the J.C. Penney Company in 1991 but continued to work on a part time basis for a number of years. She was a member of Attica Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; parents, Albert and Fannie Archer; and brother, Eugene Archer.
Survivors include her daughter, Louise Hill, Athens; brother-in-law, Herbert Logan, Athens; sister-in-law, Martha (Larry) Copeland, Clarkesville; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 22, at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Dr. Edward Bolen and the Rev. Darryl Mathis officiating. A private interment will be at the Attica Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. The family will receive visitors prior to the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Attica Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 155 John Collier Rd., Athens, GA 30607.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West, is in charge of arrangements.
Irene Hill (10-21-18)
