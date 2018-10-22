WINDER - Cathy Elaine Ashley, 62, went to glory on October 19, 2018, following an extended illness.
Cathy was born February 10, 1956, in Winder, the daughter of the late Ned and Mary Jo Foster McElroy. Cathy was preceded in death by a brother, Terrell McElroy. A resident of Barrow County all of her life, she was a member of New Emanuel Church and was a member of the 1974 graduating class of Winder-Barrow High School.
Survivors include a son, Harley Ashley, Winder; and a sister, Janice McElroy Duncan, Auburn, Ga.
No services are planned at this time.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Cathy Ashley (10-19-18)
