Samuel Swindel (10-18-18)

Samuel Clifford Swindel, 90, peacefully left his earthly home surrounded by his loving family Thursday, October 18, 2018, to join his beloved late wife, Margaret Kathryn Pearson Swindel, in their heavenly home.
Mr. Swindel, born in Ila, Ga. on May 16, 1928, the son of the late Clifford Soloman Swindel and Bonnie Fitzpatrick Swindel of Athens, Ga.
Mr. Swindel was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. Sam and Kathryn married young, 18 and 17. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September 2016. Born in Madison County, Mr. Swindel grew up in Athens and Atlanta. He attended Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga.. Mr. Swindel was a member of and served as deacon in the Athens Penticostal Holiness Church. He loved to sing and sang lead in a Christian quartet who performed Monday through Friday at noon on the Athens WSG-Radio station.
Mr. Swindel and his wife Kathryn ran several businesses during their working careers. They started out with a trucking company delivering limestone to local farmers. As the farmlands turned to timberland, they switched their focus to the production of pre-cast septic tanks with delivery to local construction sites. Mr. Swindel was a very competent and talented mechanical thinker. If there was a problem, Mr. Swindel could always figure out a way to fix the problem. He and his wife Kathryn were a team throughout their lives, working to make a living for their family and enjoying the time they worked together. After retirement, Sam and Kathryn took up residence in Hiawassee, Ga.
Survivors include, three daughters and their husband, Diana (Michael) Annast, Hiawassee, Janis (Jack) Dalton, Danielsville, Ga., and Denise (Mel) Brown, Junction City, Ga.; three granddaughters, Bonnie (Tim) Dalton, Fredericksburg, Va., April (Sean) Kirk, Gaithersburg, Md., Christie (Seth) Chambers of Jefferson, Ga.; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence Wayne (Veronica) Swindel, Marietta, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Willette Jackson, Nicholson, Ga., Vonnie (Roy) Parnell, Athens, Ga., Belinda (Doug) Smith, Athens, Ga., Rebecca (Milton) Bradberry , Athens, Ga., and Alice Pearson, Nicholson, Ga.; brother-in-law, Eugene (Willeen) Pearson, Commerce, Ga.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered with love and many wonderful, happy memories.
Services will be held Tuesday, October 23, at 11:30 a.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel, Watkinsville, Ga. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to The Christian Life Worship Center Attn. Handicap Access Ramp, 125 Kathwood Drive, Athens, GA 30607, or the Gideons.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, West ,is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
